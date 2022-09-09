It hasn’t been the perfect start to the season for the Catamounts, but after an impressive draw against the the number 15 team in the country in Syracuse and a win over Princeton, the team is heating up. They face Harvard at home on Saturday.

Here’s what head coach Rob Dow and midfielder Yves Borie had to say in preparation of the game.

“We’ve got a tough test here at home. They have some really dangerous attacking threats,” said Dow. “If we’re better than we were in the last three games, we got a good chance at winning.”

“We just need to find back to our form from last year. Be a bit more free, have a bit more fun,” said Borie. “It’s just a matter of time before we score. I think that should be the main focus, just to have fun playing the sport at home here in from of our crowd.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Virtue Field.