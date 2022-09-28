Burlington, VT — With opening night a couple of days away, the UVM women’s ice hockey team are looking forward to the upcoming season despite high expectations.

“This summer has been a long wait just to be back with our group of girls,” said junior forward Maddy Skelton.

The players are eager for redemption for the way last season concluded, in a semifinal loss to UConn.

“It was a one game series and we definitely could have won that game too,” said Theresa Schafzahl, the 2021-22 Hockey East Player of the Year. “I think right now, with how the team looks, I have a lot of confidence that if we are in that situation again at the end of the year that we can definitely come out with a win.”

Because of the COVID eligibility year, this team may be the most experienced in program history. Nearly half the roster players are seniors or grad students.

“I think it gives us a lot of ability to hit the ground running with people that have been through it, that know the way we play, know our drills, know our systems,” said Head Coach Jim Plumer.

“We didn’t lose that many people but the people that we lost were important players for us,” said Schafzahl. These players include Maude Poulin-Labelle, a defenseman, and two forwards, Kristina Shanahan and Alyssa Holmes. All three players were among the top four point getters for Vermont last season.

“We really caught lightning in a bottle with that line last year with Kristina, Holmes, and Theresa,” said Plumer. “I think one of the things we talked to Theresa about is not expecting that we’re just gonna plug in two other people and it’s instantly going to be like that. I think part of it is finding the chemistry as well.”

According to the players, the chemistry is showing early on. “We have a great group of people and everyone is very dedicated to our program as well as to each other and I think that’s our culture,” said Skelton.

The Catamounts enter the season ranked at 13th nationally and second in Hockey East.

“I think this is what we wanted, to be an impact team at a place where the community really embraces us,” said Plumer. “It’s nice to have people respect you but by the same token, I think it just means we gotta go out and be better and focus on the little things so now it’s back to work. Now we have to prove that we’re worthy of that, but even more so, we just gotta do it by doing the things that got us there. We want to play in the hockey championship game. We’ve never been in that position before and that was something that we really wanted last year. That’s what we think of as our unfinished business.”

The team played a home exhibition match against UOttowa on Saturday and racked up six goals in a shutout win. The season opener is a home game on Friday against RIT at 6 pm.