Vermont Green FC’s two newest additions should feel right at home this spring.

The USL League Two club has added UVM star keeper Nate Silveira and defender Garrett Lillie to its ranks ahead of its inaugural season this May.

Silveira posted eight shutouts with UVM this season, and his 13 wins were second in program history for goalkeeper victories in a season.

Lillie joins his fellow Catamount captain on the club this spring. The defender started nine game for UVM this season, and was part of a stingy defense that helped Vermont to its sixth America East championship. Lillie was named to the America East All-Conference Second Team in the 2020-21 season.

Vermont Green FC will begin play this May and play its home games at UVM’s Virtue Field. The USL League Two allows players to gain semi-pro experience without forfeiting any collegiate eligibility.