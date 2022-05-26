The Vergennes Girls Softball team celebrated senior day on Thursday evening. But it was also a day to spread awareness for breast cancer.

Jamie Blanchard came to Vergennes Field to see her granddaughter play a game of softball. She watched her granddaughter honored by her high school ahead of her last home regular season game ever.



“I hugged my granddaughter and gave her a kiss,” says Judie Blanchard.

But her granddaughter wasn’t the only one honored.



“They were honoring breast cancer survivors,” Blanchard says.

Blanchard was one of the survivors.

“I was very fortunate,” Blanchard says. “It was a very small lump.”

She now gets to spend valuable time with her granddaughter. The Vergennes softball head coach is proud of his players.

“Breast cancer by itself is something that every one of us is impacted by,” says Vergennes softball head coach Travis Scribner. “Directly and indirectly. If we could help a family or survivor stay out of harm’s way, our goals are met here.”

Pink shirts were worn on the field. Shirts were also sold at concession stands. All the proceeds went towards a cancer foundation.

“Behind every uniform is a person and this is a way for us to relate to one-another,” Scribner says. “It is a way to benefit communities in needs of funds that are raised to help with breast cancer research.”

Scribner wasn’t just their high-school coach. He says he’s coached many of them since little league.

“You see them mature,” Scribner says. “You see them make it through little league into Middle School into High School. Then okay they start getting jobs, they start driving.”

Scribner says he’s going to miss them.

“The girls are special to me,” Scribner says. “When you see them pursue their goals after high-school, all five of them are going to college.”

The Vergennes girls softball team had their senior day spoiled by Rice Memorial, losing 6-5. Rice scored the game winning run in the last inning.

Despite losing their final regular season game, the Commodores will play in the postseason. They are slotted as the second seed in the division three standings.

Their first playdown game will be announced on Sunday.