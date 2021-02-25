Vermont men’s lacrosse gets ready for season opener

Cats travel to Bryant to kick off campaign on Saturday

We will learn a lot about the UVM men’s lacrosse team in their first three games of the season.

Vermont’s America East opener at home is sandwiched between two very tough non-conference matchups, and the team’s season begins with a test at Bryant, which is currently just outside Inside Lacrosse’s top 20. Then, UVM hosts conference opponent UMass Lowell in its home opener before facing off against perennial powerhouse Syracuse.

UVM was picked fourth in the America East preseason poll, and the team lost All-American goaltender Nick Washuta, but the team returns five of its top seven scorers from an abbreviated 2020 season, and head coach Chris Feifs says the buy-in from his guys is a huge factor.

“These guys are really committed to Vermont. They love Vermont. They love the culture we have here. They love this university and this town of Burlington.” Feifs said. “These guys have been bought in 100-percent since the beginning, so I think that’s why we’re situated really well to take another step this year as a program.”

Vermont’s season opener at Bryant is set to begin Saturday, Feb. 27 at noon.