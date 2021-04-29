Vermont men’s lax closing out regular season hosting Stony Brook on Saturday

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team is fresh off a win against rival UAlbany. The Catamounts have a short turnaround and are right back to work for Saturday’s regular season finale hosting Stony Brook.

The Seawolves come to town for a noon faceoff. Saturday will also be Senior Day for the Cats. UVM has secured a spot in the America East Playoffs. But, a win over Stony Brook would help when it comes to seeding.

Related Content UVM men’s lacrosse handles UAlbany to clinch conference playoff berth

“Stony Brook is a really good team. They’re a high scoring team. Up until this past weekend they were number one in the league. There’s a reason for that” said head coach Chris Feifs.

The Catamounts are 6-4 overall and 6-2 in America East play. The Catamounts fell to conference foes UMBC and Binghamton.

“We’re going to have to play our best game to beat them. All it tells me is that we’ve gotta get back to work and put in two solid days of practice” said Feifs.

Saturday’s game is slated to begin at 12 p.m. at Virtue Field.