MONTPELIER – The very best teams in any baseball league usually win between 65-70 percent of the games they play each season. But in Vermont this summer, the Mountaineers have taken the victory in over 80 percent of their games.

From a fan perspective, it almost seems as if this team is allergic to losing, but team is still humble on their season outlook. “They’re just having a lot of fun together, having fun and being pretty consistent with their play,” said head coach Mitchell Holmes.

Holmes is in his first season in the role and has brought a different approach to coaching. “I think the biggest thing is that we’ve created a pretty relaxed environment where guys feel pretty loose to play at their max mobility,” he said.

Mountaineers pitcher Carlos Torres is feeling the love in his first college summer baseball experience. “I just feel like everybody loves each other. We’re really good guys. We’ve bonded pretty well with each other [and] we’re all happy to be here,” he said. “Everybody here is really committed to the team and committed to winning so I think that’s what makes us apart from the other teams.”

Even from the stands, fans have picked up on their team first attitude. “They don’t think of themselves, they get together as a team,” said six-year Mountaineers fan David White.

Holmes in only in his mid-20s, but his youth makes him easily approachable. “It’s really easy for us to talk to him and that makes it a lot better,” said Torres.

But don’t think for a second that he is less prepared to handle competitive coaching. “He’s very committed to the team,” Torres continued. “He really likes winning. He doesn’t just take a summer ball approach to things, he takes a winning approach to the game and I feel that’s what makes are coaching staff different to everyone else’s.”

It’s a coaching staff that has groomed the best pitchers in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The league average for runs allowed per game is just under five, the Mountaineer’s average is right around three.

Part of this is due to not overusing any player. “We’ve been doing a good job at balancing playing time which has allowed our guys to stay healthy and fresh. I think that’s going to be important, especially down the stretch,” said head coach Holmes.

If Vermont is able to maintain their torrid pace through the end of the regular season, they will finish with greatest single season winning percentage in league history, but to the fan’s that makes sense.

“I believe it, yup. I believe it,” White said.