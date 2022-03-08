Woodstock defeated Hartford 5-1 in the Division 2 girls’ hockey state championship game on Monday evening at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Hartford (19-1) entered the championship game with only one league loss in the season. That one loss in the season came at the hands of Woodstock.

Both teams exchanged goals in the first period. The second period was largely scoreless until the last few seconds. Woodstock player Isabel Konijnenberg gave Woodstock a 2-1 lead to end the second. Woodstock pulled away in the third after scoring three goals.