Local Vermont standout swimmer committed to Penn State

Miles Cochrane is a three-time Vermont state record holder and will be attending Penn State next fall as a Nittany Lion.

A current senior at South Burlington high school, Cochrane has earned USA swimming all american honors for his hard work.

He is a seven-time Vermont Swim Association state champion. He also holds the Vermont state record in the 100 breast for two different age groups.

When discussing his journey from Vermont club swimming to the BIG 10, Miles shared he just had the gut feeling it was for him.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, I’m grateful for the opportunity. I think it’s something I’ve worked really hard for. I don’t plan on stopping there. I wanna go to NCAA’s, earn points there. I want to be one of those top dogs” said Cochrane.

When visiting Penn State and the swimming and diving program, Miles knew he made the right decision.

He also noted that this is another step. “This is kind of like you’re almost there, but you still got some work to go. I’m just trying to have fun with it and keep the ball rolling” said Cochrane.

It’s difficult to compete at the division I level, especially to be noticed by a powerhouse school like PSU. We spoke with Green Mountain Aquatics head coach Laura Matuszak about Miles’ achievement.

“It’s a huge privilege and honor, very few athletes in Vermont are able to compete at division one level in college. So, for a swimmer especially, we’re a very small swimming state. So, it’s awesome and exciting and shows all the other athletes what the possibilities are in our sport” said Matuszak