Logan Wendell named boys’ basketball Gatorade Player of the Year

St. Johnsbury basketball senior Logan Wendell has been named the 2020 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.

Gatorade announced the award on Thursday. The honor recognizes athletic excellence as well as academic achievement.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior guard led the Hilltoppers to a 17-6 record and the Division 1 state championship game this past season.

The St. Johnsbury senior averaged 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Wendell has maintained an A average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.