Brockton got the slight edge over Vermont in a low-scoring affair on Friday night.

The Rox plated the lone run of the contest in the sixth inning and came away with a 1-0 win and a series sweep against the Lake Monsters at Centennial Field.

First-place Brockton won its fourth-straight game as the team improved to 16-8 this season.

Vermont fell to 11-14 following the loss, and will try and rebound on the road against Norwich on Saturday, June 26 at 6 p.m.