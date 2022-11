While it wasn’t the end of the season that the Chazy boy’s soccer team wanted to have, it was still a great season.

In 20 games, they would allow just three over all goals, posting a New York state record 17 shut outs along the way, and only losing once all year.

They may still be a piece of the season missing, they will one day be able to remember they were part of an historic run.

Hear from coach Rob McAuliffe, in the video above.