No. 1 Lyndon Institute secured the division two title over the three seed Enosburg on Friday in Castleton.

Lyndon got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, Imogym Cote laid down a bunt and Brydie Barton scored to give the Vikings a 1-0 advantage.

The Lyndon Vikings secured the programs first title since 2016. Lyndon’s Kelleigh Simpson notched 12 strikeouts through seven full innings pitched. With the win, the Vikings take home its ninth state title overall.