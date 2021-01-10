Maine defeats UVM men’s hockey 4-3 on Saturday

UVM hosted Maine on Saturday to close out a Hockey East series. The Black Bears won 4-3 over Vermont.

Maine earned its first win of the season over UVM. With Saturday’s result Maine improved to 1-4-1 while the Catamounts fell to 1-5-2.

Maine opened the scoring on the power play less than eight minutes into the game. Ben Poisson fired a wrist shot on net with Adam Dawe hit the rebound off the post. Eduards Tralmaks shot the rebound and put the Black Bears on the board 1-0.

The Black Bears took a 3-0 lead over UVM in the first period. UVM climbed back but ultimately fell 4-3.

With today’s loss the all-time series between the Black Bears and Catamounts is tied once again at 29-29-8.

Christian Evers notched two two-goal games this weekend against the Black Bears. He scored twice in Saturday’s contest within two minutes in the final period.