Maine defeats UVM men’s hockey 4-3 on Saturday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UVM hosted Maine on Saturday to close out a Hockey East series. The Black Bears won 4-3 over Vermont.

Maine earned its first win of the season over UVM. With Saturday’s result Maine improved to 1-4-1 while the Catamounts fell to 1-5-2.

Maine opened the scoring on the power play less than eight minutes into the game. Ben Poisson fired a wrist shot on net with Adam Dawe hit the rebound off the post. Eduards Tralmaks shot the rebound and put the Black Bears on the board 1-0.

The Black Bears took a 3-0 lead over UVM in the first period. UVM climbed back but ultimately fell 4-3.

With today’s loss the all-time series between the Black Bears and Catamounts is tied once again at 29-29-8.

Christian Evers notched two two-goal games this weekend against the Black Bears. He scored twice in Saturday’s contest within two minutes in the final period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending