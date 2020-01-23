Maine runs past UVM women’s hoops

Maine’s Maeve Carroll notched a career-high 23 points to lead the Black Bears to a 65-47 over Vermont at Patrick Gym on Wednesday night.

The Bears started to pull away in the early portions of the game, and further solidified the lead throughout the second half.

Hanna Crymble and Emma Utterback paced the Cats with 15 points and seven rebounds each.

With the loss, Vermont dropped to 3-3 in conference play while Maine improved to 4-3.

UVM is back in action with a road game at UMass Lowell on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m.