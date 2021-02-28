Maine women’s hockey eliminates UVM in Hockey East quarterfinal

The Black Bears came out on top despite Vermont dominating much of the contest in Sunday’s Hockey East quarterfinal bout.

UVM controlled many stages of the game with a 34-19 shot advantage, but Maine senior goalie Loryn Porter stood tall with a 33-save performance in the 3-1 win.

“Nothing short of devastating for us,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said after the game. “The seniors gave us everything they have. When you think about it, we’ve been together since the end of August and we played eleven games. I couldn’t ask for more from a group.”

Vermont’s lone tally came in the third period when junior forward Corinne McCool found the net with a scorching one-timer to even the game at one goal each. Maine sophomore forward Ida Kuoppala responded with her second goal of the game later in the frame, and then Celine Tedenby put a dagger third goal home with under three minutes left to play.

In between the pipes for Vermont, junior keeper Blanka Skodova filled in for injured All-Rookie goalie Jessie McPherson and made 16 saves in the loss.

Maine returns to the semifinals for the second season in a row, while Vermont ends its campaign with a 6-5 record.