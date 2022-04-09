AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s a trip of a lifetime for Bill DeLoach and one he’s waited on for a while.

“I’m 93, I go back to Ben Hogan and Chi-Chi Rodriguez and those guys were great,” said DeLoach.

He’s making his trip to Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters from Boston, Massachusetts.

“Like I said I’m an ordinary guy, I work for a living, just like you do and come to down here it is a quite a thing,” he added.

Bill took in his first day at Augusta on Thursday as he trekked all the way to Amen Corner, taking in the beauty and watching the very famous holes he’s watched on television for decades.

“I was tired , so we had chairs and sat down,” he said while laughing. “When I left here I didn’t know if

I was going to get back to the car,” he added with a smile on his face.

Visiting Augusta has been on his life-long bucket list and he didn’t actually believe his dream was becoming a reality until he walked through the gates.

“He thought the tickets were fake. He thought it was a scam,” said Mike Uva, Bill’s grandson.

This is also Mike’s first Masters Tournament and it means a great deal to the both of them that they can share this memory.

“To be able to have the opportunity to go to my first Masters and it’s his first Masters after 93 years

on this earth, it’s something I think will sink in years from now, and I’m just trying to soak it in the best I can

right now and the best that we both can,” said Uva.