Tyler Strafaci carries on family tradition at Masters Tournament

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Strafaci family name is one of the more accomplished and respected legacies when it comes to amateur golf dating back to the 1930’s. This week at Augusta National Golf Club the next member of the Strafaci family will write his name into the history books.

“The Strafaci family in the American dream,” said Tyler during his press conference concluding his first Masters practice round. “So being at the Masters and playing in the tournament that he did is a dream come true,” he added.

Tyler Strafaci is the grandson of the legendary amateur golfer Frank Strafaci Sr., who won 22 amateur events and played in two Masters Tournaments.

“Yeah, so I never got to meet my grandfather but he’s been a very integral part of my life. He was a huge part of how I was raised and how my father raised me,” said Tyler. “My grandfather came from

nothing, he came from Italy and he built a career becoming a great amateur golfer”.

Despite never having the chance to seek his grandfathers knowledge of playing the course, he will have his father Frank Strafaci Jr. there every step of the way this week.

Tyler and his grandfather also have a lot in common when it comes to accomplishments, both having won the North and South Men’s Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship.