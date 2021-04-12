McCormack takes home second America East offensive honor

The UVM grad transfer continues to make his name known within America East.

Michael McCormack claims his second conference Offensive Player of the Week honor after he put up six points in the Cats’ rematch against UMass Lowell on Saturday. He scored six goals in the teams’ first matchup, and earned his first weekly honor following that contest as well.

The attackman currently leads the UVM squad with 23 goals and 30 points. He also tops America East in goals per game (2.88), and ranks third in points per game (3.75).