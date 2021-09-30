Meet former Catamount turned men’s basketball Assistant Coach Chris Santo

The Vermont men’s basketball team hosted its first official practice of the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts welcomed a handful of new faces to the program this year.

Three first year players, two transfers, and new assistant coach Chris Santo. Santo isn’t a stranger to John Becker’s program, he played for the Catamounts during the 2011-12 season.

The New Jersey native transferred to St. Anselm for the final three years of his career. Santo helped lead the Hawks to two Northeast-10 Regular Season Championships and was named NE10 Player of the Year in 2015.

“I love Burlington and I love UVM. I think it’s a great place to be. I was in a position where I was behind one of the best players we’ve ever had in Brian Voelkel and I wanted to play, that’s why I transferred” said Santo.

Santo returns to Burlington after working with the New York Knicks as an assistant video coordinator.

Chris learned from John Becker in his first season as the head coach at Vermont and now has the opportunity to work alongside his former coach.

“I think breaking down the individual workouts and practices, getting upstairs and watching film with the guys is one of the best parts of the job for me. To teach them, watch them learn, and watch them carry it out on the court” added Santo.

Head coach John Becker shared that Santo was a perfect fit to join the Catamounts’ youthful staff.

“Chris played here my first year as head coach, I recruited him out of high school so I’ve known him for a long time. I really got to know him as a coach when he was at Saint Anselm, I was always impressed… Saint Anselm has been really good when he’s been there. We’re really fortunate to have him come onboard” said Becker.

The Catamounts open up the 2021-22 schedule hosting cross-town foe St. Michael’s College on Saturday, October 30 at 2 p.m.