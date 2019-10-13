Merchant Marine football surges past Norwich

Mariners use big scoring stretch to beat Cadets

USMMA spoiled family day for the Cadets at Sabine Field on Saturday.

The Mariners scored 30 unanswered points to top Norwich 30-20 and claim their fourth-straight victory.

NU opened the game on fire, as quarterback Matt Dunn (Rockland, Mass. / Rockland) found receiver Manni Romero (Phillipsburg, N.J. / Phillipsburg) for a pair of touchdowns in the first minute of play. Norwich struggled from that point, and didn’t score against until a minute left in the fourth.

Dunn finished the game with 305 passing yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior also had a rushing score.

Merchant Marine improved to 4-1 this season and remained undefeated at 3-0 in NEWMAC play. The Cadets’ second loss in a row dropped them to 4-2 this season.

