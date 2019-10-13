Merchant Marine football surges past Norwich

USMMA spoiled family day for the Cadets at Sabine Field on Saturday.

The Mariners scored 30 unanswered points to top Norwich 30-20 and claim their fourth-straight victory.

NU opened the game on fire, as quarterback Matt Dunn (Rockland, Mass. / Rockland) found receiver Manni Romero (Phillipsburg, N.J. / Phillipsburg) for a pair of touchdowns in the first minute of play. Norwich struggled from that point, and didn’t score against until a minute left in the fourth.

Dunn finished the game with 305 passing yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior also had a rushing score.

Merchant Marine improved to 4-1 this season and remained undefeated at 3-0 in NEWMAC play. The Cadets’ second loss in a row dropped them to 4-2 this season.