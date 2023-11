Middlebury, VT – The Middlebury men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season at home on Sunday.

They had had a rough start losing each of their first 4 games to start the 2023-24 campaign, before beating Endicott, 90-86.

Middlebury’s, Noah Osher and David Breenan each had career games.

Highlights from the victory, in the video above.