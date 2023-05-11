Middlebury, VT – The Middlebury men’s lacrosse team would lose a late lead, only to beat Hamilton in double overtime in the conference’s playoff opener.
Highlights from the game, in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
Middlebury, VT – The Middlebury men’s lacrosse team would lose a late lead, only to beat Hamilton in double overtime in the conference’s playoff opener.
Highlights from the game, in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now