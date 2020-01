Middlebury men’s hoops hosted NESCAC rival Colby on Friday.

The Mules ultimately took down the Panthers 89-82. Friday’s loss was just the second for the Panthers (15-2, 1-2), while the Mules improve to 14-0 with a perfect 3-0 NESCAC record.

Matt Farrell scored a team-high 20 points, while Max Bosco notched 15.

Middlebury is back in action on Saturday as it hosts Bowdoin at 3:00 p.m.