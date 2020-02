The Middlebury women’s basketball team hosted conference foe Connecticut College on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers and Camels entered the second half tied at 34-34. The Camels opened the half with a 16-7 run.

Middlebury shot 55.6 from the floor in the game, including a .692 effort in the fourth quarter. Connecticut College ended the contest shooting 46.7 percent, making 23-27 from the line.

Middlebury returns to action Thursday at Emmanuel, opening tip is set for 7 p.m.