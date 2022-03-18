Middlebury defeated Elmira 3-2 to advance to the DIII Women’s Hockey Championship on Friday evening at the Peterson Family Athletic Complex.

The Panthers entered the Final Four matchup as the only undefeated team remaining in all NCAA divisions. Middlebury was in the midst of a 25 game winning streak prior to their matchup against the Soaring Eagles. Middlebury defeated Elmira 2-1 in their one regular season game.

The game started as a defensive showdown with each team not allowing any goals to one-another in the first period. The second period saw goals scored by Middlebury’s Cat Appleyard as well as Elmira’s Eliza Beudin. Middlebury pulled away in the game with two unanswered goals from Emma Edgington and Elizabeth Lepage.

Middlebury will face Gustavus Adolphus in the National Championship game on Saturday evening.