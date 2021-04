The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team hosted fellow division one squad Middlebury on Friday afternoon at Munson field.

The Wolves opened scoring with a 1-0 lead over Middlebury. But, at the end of regulation the game was even at 9-9.

In overtime, Middlebury found the net first and ultimately won 10-9 to hand South Burlington its first loss of the season.

The Wolves head to Burr and Burton for its next matchup on Monday, May 3.