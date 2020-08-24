Middlebury cancels athletic competition for fall semester

Middlebury College has made the move to cancel competition for the entire fall semester.

“We had hoped when we sent an earlier communication about the NESCAC decision regarding fall sports that there might be a possibility for limited competition, but current national conditions with COVID-19 require us to adopt a more definitive policy,” the school said in a release on Monday.

The NESCAC canceled its fall season in July, but Middlebury’s decision will also affect its winter teams, since the fall semester ends in December.

Middlebury said it was making the move in response to a recommendation that the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee made on Aug. 20 to “not compete in the fall term to avoid potential increased health and safety risks.”

The school closed out the release by saying its athletic staffs and coaches will still try and provide a fulfilling fall semester, which will include holding practices that follow health guidelines.