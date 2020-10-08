Middlebury cancels competition for 2020-21 winter season

NESCAC released a statement on Thursday regarding an update to the 2020-21 winter sports season:

“Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Among other things, the timing of students’ return to campus means there will not be enough time to conduct meaningful conference play.

We understand this decision will disappoint many of our students, given the important role athletics plays in the student experience. We remain committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our students to engage in athletic activities. Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, Conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines. Institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion.

Planning continues for the possibility of spring competition and updated information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Middlebury will not hold any athletic competitions during the winter season. The institution announced that teams will continue to practice and train.

You can find the release shared by Middlebury here.