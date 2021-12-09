Middlebury College released a statement on Thursday stating that all athletic competition has been postponed until further notice.

“Middlebury has moved to remote instruction as of December 10. In alignment with COVID-19 protocols for team play, all athletic competitions will be postponed until further notice. Makeup dates for each competition will be posted at a later date.”

Both men’s & women’s hockey teams and men’s basketball were scheduled to play games on Friday. All games have been postponed.