Middlebury College suspends spring athletics until further notice

UPDATED: “In light of the decision of many NESCAC schools to have students return home and complete the semester remotely due to COVID-19, the NESCAC Presidents met and concluded unanimously that conference competition, including conference championships, will be canceled for the 2020 spring season.”

A statement above released by the NESCAC conference.

Middlebury College released this statement:

“Spring Athletic Events and Practices: Effective 10 p.m. tonight, we are suspending all spring athletic activities, including practices and home and away games, until further notice”

Middlebury College president Laurie Patton shared this statement regarding the Coronavirus.

