Middlebury college undecided on 2020 fall sports season

Sports

Williams, Amherst, and Bowdoin opt out of fall sports season due to COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Multiple NESCAC schools have opted out of the fall 2020 sports season due to coronavirus concerns. Bowdoin, Williams, and Amherst have all announced they will not participate in the fall. Middlebury is still undecided whether they will compete in fall sports.

Local 22/44 reached out to Middlebury for a comment:

“The situation for the fall season is fluid right now. We are still considering plans in consultation with other NESCAC schools, so it is premature to share information about any specific fall schedule at this point. We will prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community, while working to provide meaningful experiences for our student-athletes.” said Director of Athletics Erin Quinn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story