Middlebury field hockey advances to Final Four with win over Tufts

Sports

Panthers shutout Jumbos to advance

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No. 1 Middlebury posted a 2-0 shutout victory over Tufts to keep its National Championship hopes alive. This season alone, the Panthers are 20-0.

Audrey Lazar put the Panthers on the board at the end of the first half for a 1-0 lead. Three-time NESCAC Player of the Year Erin Nicholas scored on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter to put Midd ahead 2-0. Nicholas recorded her 24th goal of the season.

The Panthers will now meet No. 4 Rowan in the NCAA Final Four. Middlebury will meet Rowan in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, November 20 at 11 a.m.

Middlebury has won 28-straight games and 47 when playing at home on Kohn Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Trending