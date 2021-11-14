Middlebury field hockey advances to Final Four with win over Tufts

No. 1 Middlebury posted a 2-0 shutout victory over Tufts to keep its National Championship hopes alive. This season alone, the Panthers are 20-0.

Audrey Lazar put the Panthers on the board at the end of the first half for a 1-0 lead. Three-time NESCAC Player of the Year Erin Nicholas scored on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter to put Midd ahead 2-0. Nicholas recorded her 24th goal of the season.

The Panthers will now meet No. 4 Rowan in the NCAA Final Four. Middlebury will meet Rowan in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, November 20 at 11 a.m.

Middlebury has won 28-straight games and 47 when playing at home on Kohn Field.