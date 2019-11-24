Middlebury field hockey captures third-straight NCAA title

Panthers take down Franklin & Marshall in defensive struggle

No. 2 Middlebury completed the three-peat and handled No. 7 Franklin & Marshall in the championship game on Sunday in Manheim, Pa.

Panthers senior forward Marissa Baker (Darien, Conn./ Darien) played hero and scored a goal just 6:17 remaining to lift Midd to a 1-0 victory.

Middlebury became just the second team in Division III field hockey history to win three consecutive titles. The victory also marked the Panthers’ fourth championship in five years and sixth overall.

Sophomore goalie Grace Harlan (Groton, Mass./ Lawrence Academy) stopped the only shot she faced for a shutout in the title game.

Middlebury finished the season 21-1 as they pushed an NCAA Tournament win streak to 12 games.