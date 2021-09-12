Middlebury field hockey cruises to victory over Wesleyan

The top-ranked Middlebury Panthers secured a 6-0 dominant win over NESCAC foe Wesleyan on Saturday morning.

The Panthers tallied three goals in the first quarter alone. Grace Murphy and Joan Vera scored off of penalty corners. Isabel Chandler scored off a pass from Amy Griffin.

The Panthers held a 4-0 lead over the Cardinals heading into halftime. Wesleyan didn’t take a single shot on goal. Middlebury took 14 shots and put 7 on goal.

Middlebury returns to action hosting the University of New England on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.