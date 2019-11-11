Middlebury field hockey seizes third-straight NESCAC title

Panthers take down Tufts in overtime

The top-seeded Panthers came back to handle Tufts in overtime and claim another conference championship at Kohn Field on Sunday.

Midd senior forward Marissa Baker (Darien, Conn./ Darien) tapped in a goal with just 3.9 seconds left in the extra frame to send the Panthers to their third-straight (sixth in eight years) NESCAC title with a 3-2 win.

The teams were sent to overtime when Middlebury freshman forward Katie George (North Kingstown, R.I./ St. George’s School) poked in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2. Prior to that goal, the Panthers had been on a 35-minute scoreless drought.

Middlebury (17-1) earned an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament with the victory. The bracket will be filled late evening on Sunday, November 10.

