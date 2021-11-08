Middlebury field hockey to host NCAA Regional

Kohn Field will be site for tournament games on November 13-14

The three-time defending DIII champs get to start the NCAA Tournament where they have been seemingly unbeatable.

Middlebury will host NCAA Regional games on November 13-14 at Kohn Field, a site where the Panthers have won 45 contests in a row.

The winners of Wednesday’s first round matchups will funnel in to Middlebury this weekend, with the top-ranked Panthers taking on either Vassar or Endicott on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

Sunday’s NCAA Regional final will be held at 1 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Final Four.