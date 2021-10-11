Middlebury field hockey’s Erin Nicholas named NESCAC Player of the Week

Senior claims her second weekly award of the season

The only surprise here is that Erin Nicholas has been named NESCAC Player of the Week only three times in her career.

Middlebury’s senior superstar claimed the weekly honor after a three-goal performance over the Panthers two-win weekend, including the overtime-winner against fourth-ranked Tufts on Sunday.

The award is the second of the season for Nicholas, who is also the defending two-time NESCAC and NFHCA Player of the Year.

Nicholas and Middlebury have an unbeaten season within reach; the team closes out the regular season schedule with a trio of games on the road, starting against Colby College on Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon.