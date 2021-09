The Middlebury Panthers cruised to a 24-0 victory over NESCAC foe Bates on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers improve to 1-1 while the Bates Bobcats fall to 0-2. Midd returns to action next Saturday on the road at Trinity.

Reigning NESCAC Offensive Player of the Year Will Jernigan threw 149 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in two touchdown’s for the Panthers.

Middlebury has now won 32 games in a row over Bates dating back to the 1988 season.