Middlebury Football on historic undefeated season

Middlebury College’s football team completed a historic season in 2019. The Panthers finished at a perfect 9-0 and won the NESCAC title.

Around Middlebury’s Athletic Complex, you can notice multiple trophy cases filled with plenty National Championship titles. But, football doesn’t have the chance to compete for one.

At the end of the college football season, Middlebury was the only team in all of division three to stay undefeated.

The Panthers’ head coach Bob Ritter finally earned his first undefeated season as Middlebury’s leader.

“It was truly a team effort. They really rose everyone’s level because of the way they practiced, the way they prepared, and the way they played games. It was really fun to be a part of and fun to see” said Ritter.

In the NESCAC conference, football is the only sport that doesn’t have the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

Does a perfect conference run deserve a spot in the playoffs? There’s a lot of questions to be asked about NESCAC football. The players know going into the season they need to take advantage of the nine games on the schedule.

“There’s always a sense of wondering what would happen if we kept going. But, undefeated you can’t really ask for more than that. Especially senior year. It was great just to do what we accomplished and we’re excited” said Michael Carr.

Local 22/44’s Angelique Martinez sat down with head coach Bob Ritter and his team to reflect on Middlebury’s successful season in the video above.