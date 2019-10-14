Middlebury football on track to claim NESCAC title

The Panthers have been dominant in 2019. Midd sitting at the top of the NESCAC conference standings above Wesleyan.

The Panthers have pulled away with their last few wins. In week four, Middlebury won in double-overtime. Yesterday’s win over Colby was only a one point game with a 27-26 final.

The Panthers are on the right track to become conference champions. Wesleyan trails Middlebury with a perfect 5-0 record as well. The two will meet next week at Alumni Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Panthers are looking for NESCAC Championship number four to add to the trophy shelf. Middlebury’s last conference title was claimed in 2013 and it was shared with Wesleyan and Amherst.