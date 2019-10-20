Middlebury football stays perfect with win over Wesleyan

Panthers pile it on against the Cardinals

Middlebury hosted Wesleyan for a NESCAC match up on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers and Cardinals are the only two teams that remain unbeaten in the conference with a 5-0 record.

The first quarter was a defensive battle with a 3-0 Panthers lead due to a 20-yard field goal.

The Panthers led 17-7 and quarterback Will Jernigan connected with Maxwell Rye along the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the drive, giving the Panthers a 24-7 lead at the half. In the second quarter, the Panthers racked up three consecutive touchdowns.

Quarterback Will Jernigan completed 18 of 25 passes for 359 yards with four touchdowns in today’s game.

Maxwell Rye set a career-high 148 yards receiving on six catches with two touchdowns, as did Greg Livingston, who earned 98 yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Middlebury remains the conference’s only unbeaten team at 6-0 this season. The Panthers are on the road next week to face Bowdoin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.