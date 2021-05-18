Middlebury girls’ lax takes down Burlington

In high school girls’ lacrosse action on Tuesday, Burlington hosted Middlebury. The Seahorses celebrated senior night as the 2021 spring campaign is winding down.

Burlington notched two early goals to take a 2-0 lead over the Tigers. Erin Vurgun and Sky Clarke gave BHS an early advantage. Middlebury’s Alanna Trudeau quickly responded with a pair of goals, and tied the game up 2-2.

At the half, the Midd Tigers held a 4-2 lead over Burlington. Ultimately, Middlebury defeated Burlington 12-5.

The Middlebury Tigers continue its season on Friday, May 21 on the road at CVU. Burlington is scheduled to meet Mt. Mansfield Union on Friday as well. Both games are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.