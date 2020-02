The Middlebury men’s hockey team hosted fellow NESCAC squad Connecticut College on Saturday night.

The Panthers opened up a 2-0 lead over the Camels until the end of the second period.

Entering the final frame, Middlebury led 2-1 over Connecticut.

In the third period, both Midd and Connecticut notched a 3-3 tie. After a scoreless overtime, the Panthers finish with their third tie straight.

Middlebury is 5-4-3 in NESCAC play. The Panthers will take on Trinity on Friday, February 7.