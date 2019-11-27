Middlebury holds off Castleton women’s hoops

Middlebury and Castleton women’s basketball met for a non-conference all-Vermont contest at Pepin Gymnasium Tuesday night.

The Panthers and Spartans exchanged leads throughout the game, but Castleton evened the score at the first quarter buzzer when Emilee Bose (Enosburg Falls, Vt.) knocked down a three-pointer to force a 13-13 tie.

Then, Castleton stormed ahead in the second quarter. The Spartans’ biggest lead was 24-18 with 6:27 left in the frame.

However, Middlebury worked to erase that lead and jumped ahead 27-24 at the halftime break thanks to a triple from Vanessa Young.

The two Vermont squads kept the game close all the way to the end of regulation, and even into overtime, but Middlebury eventually secured the 64-60 overtime win.

With the victory, the Panthers improve to 4-0 while the Spartans drop to 5-1.

Next, Middlebury plays at Cabrini on Saturday, November 30 at 1 p.m. and Castleton hosts Keene State on Wednesday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.