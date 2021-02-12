Middlebury lacrosse alum joins UVM program

Former Middlebury men’s lacrosse player Michael McCormack joined UVM with his final year of NCAA eligibility.

McCormack played only 50 minutes south of UVM’s campus at Middlebury. During his career as a Panther Michael tallied 40 goals, 18 assists, and 58 points.

He was also named team MVP in 2020 after the shortened season due to COVID-19 and named to First Team All-NESCAC.

Vermont men’s lacrosse head coach Chris Feifs shared the impact that Michael is already having on the Catamounts’ program.

“It became clear that Michael was a great fit for our program. As a culture fit and also what he can add on the field” said Feifs.

Michael added that hearing the confidence UVM had in him played a huge role in his decision to play for Vermont.

“Given my love for the game I wanted to play one more season and the coaching staff at UVM obviously stood out to me” said McCormack.

The Catamounts begin the 2021 campaign on the road at Bryant on Feb. 27.