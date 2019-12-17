Middlebury men’s basketball beats Morrisville St. to stay unbeaten

Panthers off to best start since 2012-13

The No. 4 Panthers powered past Morrisville St. at Pepin Gymnasium on Monday to finish 2019 a perfect 10-0.

Five Middlebury players scored in double figures to beat the Mustangs 72-55 and give the Panthers their best start since the 2012-13 season (16-0).

Senior forward Matt Folger (Weston, Conn. / Williston Northampton School (Mass.)) posted his fourth double-double this season with 14 point and 12 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Alex Sobel (East Setauket, N.Y. / Ward Melville) scored a game-high 15 points in the win.

Middlebury returns from its holiday break on Friday, January 3 against Colby-Sawyer in the West Springfield/Naismith Classic in Springfield, Mass.