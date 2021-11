The Middlebury men’s basketball team secured a 79-54 victory over in-state foe NVU-Johnson on Tuesday evening.

The Panthers held a 40-34 advantage over the Badgers at the half. Captain Alex Sobel led all-scorers recording 25 points. Sobel finished 11-12 from the floor and notched nine rebounds. Noah Osher tallied 15 points followed by David Brennan who recorded 12.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 3-2 overall. Midd returns to action on Sunday hosting Endicott at 1 p.m at Pepin Gymnasium.