Middlebury men’s hoops secures dominant win over Bowdoin

Panthers strong second half leads to win over Bowdoin

Middlebury men’s basketball hosted Bowdoin for a conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers entered the contest coming off of a loss to Colby less than 24 hours earlier. Middlebury opened up the first half with a 40-34 lead over the Polar Bears.

The Panthers notched 53 points in the second half to power past Bowdoin 93-71.

Middlebury junior Max Bosco led the team with 19 points and five rebounds. Followed by Tommy Eastman who scored 17 points and marked two rebounds.

Midd improves to 16-2 overall and 2-2 in NESCAC play. Bowdoin falls to 5-10 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

The Panthers return to the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 25 to host conference rival Williams. Opening tip is set for 3 p.m.