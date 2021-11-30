Middlebury men’s hoops takes down SUNY Canton

The Middlebury men’s basketball team secured a 79-60 victory over SUNY Canton on Tuesday evening.

Captain Alex Sobel led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Osher and David Brennan also scored double-figures with 16 and 12 points. Middlebury shot 49.3 percent from the floor against the Kangaroos.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 when playing at home. Middlebury returns to action on Thursday, December 2 on the road at Albertus Magnus. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.